TikTok restored service in the U.S. on Sunday after going dark shortly, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into force.

The video-sharing platform credited President-elect Donald Trump, who returns to power on Monday, for making the reversal possible – though the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden had earlier said that it would not enforce any ban.

TikTok had shut down in the U.S. late Saturday as a deadline loomed for its Chinese owners, ByteDance, to sell its U.S. subsidiary to non-Chinese buyers.

Earlier Sunday, as millions of dismayed users found themselves barred from the app, Trump promised to issue an executive order delaying the ban to allow time to "make a deal."

He also called in a post on his Truth Social platform for the U.S. to take part ownership in TikTok.

Trump said he "would like the U.S. to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture," arguing that the app's value could surge to "hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions."

"By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands," wrote Trump, who had previously backed a TikTok ban and, during his first term in office, made moves toward one.

In a statement posted on X following Trump's comments, TikTok said it "is in the process of restoring service."

"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans."

TikTok, which was back online in the U.S. by Sunday afternoon, did not address Trump's call for part-American ownership of the app.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the episode "marked a big win for TikTok and a political win for Trump," likening the episode to "high-stakes poker between the U.S. and China."

President proof?

At a pre-election rally Sunday evening at a Washington sports arena, Trump hammered home his enthusiasm for saving the app, telling the crowd: "Frankly, we have no choice, we have to save it," while indicating that there were a "lot of jobs" involved.

"We don't want to give our business to China; we don't want to give our business to other people," Trump told his supporters.

The law allows for a 90-day delay of the ban if the White House shows progress toward a viable deal, but ByteDance has flatly refused to sell.

The Biden administration said it would leave enforcement of the law to Trump.

From teenage dancers to grandmothers sharing cooking tips, TikTok has been embraced for its ability to transform ordinary users into global celebrities when a video goes viral.

But it is also rife with disinformation, and its Chinese ownership has spurred national security fears internationally as well as in the U.S.

Sunday's blackout came after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the legislation banning it pending any sale.

Trump, who signed an executive order stepping up pressure on ByteDance to sell in 2020, has since credited the app with connecting him to younger voters.

However, it is unclear what the incoming president can do to lift the ban unless ByteDance ultimately sells.

"Congress wrote this law to be virtually president-proof," warned Adam Kovacevich, chief executive of the industry trade group Chamber of Progress.

Besides removing TikTok from app stores, the law requires Apple and Google to block new downloads, with the companies liable for penalties of up to $5,000 per user if the app is accessed.

Oracle, which hosts TikTok's servers, would also be legally obligated to enforce the ban.

'I love TikTok'

In Europe, TikTok's suspension drew praise from the foreign minister of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, who said on X that banning the platform "must be considered in Europe as well."

The ban also became a hot topic at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where American tennis player Coco Gauff scrawled "RIP TikTok USA" on a courtside camera.

Meanwhile, in the U.S. state of Wisconsin, a man was accused of setting a fire early Sunday at an unoccupied building where a member of Congress keeps an office "in response to recent talks of a TikTok ban," police in the city of Fond du Lac said in a statement.

A last-minute proposal made Saturday by the highly valued start-up Perplexity AI offered a merger with the U.S. subsidiary of TikTok, a source with knowledge of the deal told AFP.

The proposal did not include a price, but the source estimated it would cost at least $50 billion.