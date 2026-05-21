U.S. President Donald Trump called off a planned Thursday signing ceremony for a new artificial intelligence executive order after expressing concerns that the measure could weaken America's competitive advantage in AI technology.

Trump said he was postponing the signing because he didn't like what he saw in the order's text. He announced the change hours before the event was scheduled to take place in the Oval Office.

"We're leading China, we're leading everybody, and I don't want to do anything that's going to get in the way of that lead," Trump told reporters at an unrelated Oval Office event.

Push for some kind of government action to vet the most powerful AI systems follows growing concern within the banking industry and other institutions about the leaps in AI's abilities to find cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the world's software.

Trump administration officials have repeatedly talked of the cyber capabilities of the new Mythos model from Anthropic, which the AI company has not made widely public.