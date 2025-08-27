Telecoms operator Türk Telekom announced on Tuesday it would revise the prices of its wholesale services twice a year, with increases capped at the level of producer price inflation.

One-off and monthly fees for the regulated services offered at the wholesale level can be updated with effect from Jan. 1 and July 1 each year on a cost basis, according to a statement submitted by the telecoms company to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) late Tuesday.

Price hikes cannot exceed the ratio of the latest domestic Producer Price Index (PPI) published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to the PPI for April 2025, it added.

The company said the decision by the Information and Communications Technology Authority (BTK) aims to increase flexibility in the telecom sector and encourage new investments.

The regulation will take effect from July 1, 2026.