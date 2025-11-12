Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell announced on Wednesday a major partnership with Google for strategic cooperation on cloud technologies, which envisions building the first hyperscale data center in the country, the company said.

As part of the collaboration, Turkcell will work with Google Cloud to provide the infrastructure needed for a planned Google Cloud region in Türkiye, it said.

"Turkcell and its subsidiaries have signed a strategic partnership with Google and its companies ('Google Cloud'), aiming to provide Google Cloud services in Türkiye and support organizations in adopting cloud technologies," the Turkish company said in a statement at the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

"As part of this partnership, Turkcell will collaborate with Google Cloud to provide the necessary infrastructure for the new Google Cloud region, planned to become operational in Türkiye between 2028 and 2029, and expand its data center network," it added.

New cloud region, services

This new region will consist of three or more zones, the company also said.

As Google Cloud's strategic business partner, Turkcell will further strengthen its strong position in cloud infrastructure and services, while also acting as an authorized reseller of Google Cloud services.

This will help companies across Türkiye, across all sectors and sizes, accelerate their cloud transition and maximize the benefits offered by cloud technologies. The new cloud region will provide a local infrastructure in Türkiye, giving customers greater control over the location of their data and helping them meet their local data hosting needs, according to Turkcell.

The company also said that this new cloud region aims to strengthen Türkiye's digital ecosystem by offering high-performance, low-latency Google Cloud services, bringing advanced capabilities across data analytics, cybersecurity and digital business solutions closer to local organizations.

These services, which include access to advanced technologies, are designed to meet the growing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services, the statement said.

As part of its business plans, Turkcell anticipates that its data center capacity will more than double by the end of 2032. It also said it expects that its investment under this partnership will reach $1 billion by the end of 2032.

Digital transformation

"The partnership between Google Cloud and Turkcell will further accelerate Türkiye’s digital transformation journey. It reflects the confidence of global technology leaders in the strength, resilience and innovation capacity of our economy," Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz was quoted as saying in a press release.

"By integrating advanced data infrastructure and next-generation cloud technologies into our digital ecosystem, this alliance will enhance efficiency and foster innovation in both the public and private sectors," he added.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud clearly reinforces Turkcell’s leadership in driving Türkiye’s digital transformation. This strategic partnership is more than a technology investment – it is a milestone for Türkiye’s digital future," said Ali Taha Koç, chief executive of Turkcell.

$1 billion investment planned

"By combining Türkiye's and Turkcell's technology vision with Google Cloud's global technologies, we are paving the way for AI-focused innovations. As part of this partnership, Turkcell plans to invest $1 billion in data centers and cloud technologies," he added.

"This partnership signifies a strategic investment in the future of the Turkish economy and is designed to meet the increasing demand for cloud and AI services in the country and across the region. This collaboration will serve as a catalyst for digital transformation, empowering the country to harness advanced technology to build and grow the next generation of businesses," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.,

Citing a projection by global research company IDC, Turkcell indicated that the size of Türkiye cloud market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2024 to $4.2 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 20%.

The establishment of a hyperscale cloud region in Türkiye will be a major driver of this growth and strengthen the country's position in the global digital economy, it added.

"We are establishing a hyperscale data center for the first time in Türkiye, a historic step is being taken for Türkiye," Koç separately told an interview with Bloomberg HT broadcaster.

Hyperscale data centers are vast data centers, facilities that house multiple servers, designed and purpose-built for massive compute and data storage. Their popularity has particularly grown with the artificial intelligence boom, and global giants, including Google, have boosted their investments in this direction.

Turkcell has often underscored its focus on AI, cybersecurity, data management and energy, unveiling ambitions to transform the country into a "global data hub."