Etiya, a Turkish independent software provider, has secured a strategic investment from Canada-based Quebecor Media Inc., a prominent player in communications, media and entertainment.

This investment is said to further strengthen Etiya in international markets and help accelerate its growth.

Saying they follow a vision of becoming a global tech company, Aslan Doğan, CEO of Etiya, said the financial and social impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have caused a fundamental change in business priorities and targeting.

“The road to the future has unquestionably stopped technology, software and digital transformation from being a choice. This is now a necessity for all companies that want to exist in the digital world. Technology is the raw material of everything we do. As a company born and raised in this land, we are consolidating our place in the global software market,” Doğan said.

Etiya has been investing in the latest, cutting-edge technologies, looking to become a global player supporting artificial intelligence-backed digital transformation journeys for communication service providers and large enterprises.

“As of the point we have reached, we are happy to be a company that generates more than 50% of its revenues from software exports and offers ‘services beyond accepted standards’ to its customers,” Doğan said.

“As Etiya, which has taken a leading role in opening domestic software to the world so far, we have acted with the goal of ‘branding’ the Turkish software sector in global markets. In this sense, this investment we have received is of great importance not only for Etiya, but also for the Turkish software sector. This agreement is very important not only for startups, but also for Turkey’s corporate software companies such as Etiya to receive investments.”

Especially in recent years, Doğan noted that the success stories written by Turkey have developed on the “technology” axis.

“The path of Turkey’s development passes through 3T (agriculture, tourism, technology). Technology is a special area where we can launch the brand to the international arena in the fastest way and generate the fastest added value,” he said.

“We have serious goals for the coming period. Within our five-year strategic plan, we have the goal of becoming a SaaS (software as a service company) that offers the best customer experience in its field. This new investment from the Canadian Quebecor Media will allow us to gain strength and new perspectives in international competition, while accelerating our journey to becoming a global brand,” Doğan concluded.

For his part, Pierre Karl Peladeau, president and CEO of Quebecor, said “we are excited to have invested in Etiya, whose expertise and vision we believe in and whose success we have followed for a long time.”

“With this investment, we firmly believe that Etiya will maintain its impressive growth and innovation leadership in the rapidly growing enterprise software sector in light of the increasing demands of the digital age,” Peladeau noted.

Etiya is a software company providing customer experience-focused AI-driven digital transformation with its own product portfolio.

Over the last 17 years, the company has grown to over 1,200 people with offices and customers across the Middle East, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Its microservice-based architecture, DevOps methodology and AI-driven portfolio provide a competitive advantage to its customers by bringing agility and flexibility into their business.

Etiya provides turn-key, end-to-end digital transformation to many customers worldwide from different sectors including telecom, finance and retail.