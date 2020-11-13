The Turkish Competition Authority (RK) on Friday slapped Google with TL 196.7 million ($25.6 million) fine for breaching the country's competition law.

Previously, the authority had opened an investigation after a complaint that the tech giant abused its position to give an unfair edge to some companies.

The board ruled that Google breached the law by complicating organic search results in the content services market by placing text ads intensively and uncertainly at the top of the general search results, according to information received by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The investigation included Turkish Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama Ltd., Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd. and Alphabet Inc., it added.

In February, the authority had fined Google TL 98 million for abusing its dominant market position.

In March 2019, the European Commission also slapped a $1.69 billion fine on Google for breaching the EU's anti-trust rules on online advertising.