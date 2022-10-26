Türkiye’s competition watchdog announced on Wednesday that it had fined Facebook parent Meta Platforms TL 346.72 million ($18.63 million) for breaking competition law.

The company held a dominant position in personal social networking services and online video advertising and had obstructed competitors by merging data collected through its core services Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the Turkish Competition Authority (RK) said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Meta Platforms said the company disagrees with the probe's findings and will consider all options.

The competition authority said Meta must act to reinstate competition in these markets and prepare annual reports about the steps it will take for the next five years.

It said the fine was based on the company's 2021 income and the company could object to the decision within 60 days.

In 2021, the competition authority launched an investigation into WhatsApp, and then Facebook Inc., after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data such as phone numbers and locations, a change that was rolled out globally.