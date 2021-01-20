With WhatsApp under fire worldwide over a policy change, Turkish-based messaging app BiP is winning over more and more users, racking up some 8 million outside Turkey's borders, the app's developer said.

In Google Play, BiP now ranks first in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Oman, Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) operator Turkcell said in a statement.

BiP has been downloaded more than 65 million times in total.

With the recent high demand from users, BiP continues to climb to the top of the "free, most popular" and "trending" categories in app markets worldwide.

Ataç Tansuğ, vice-chairperson responsible for digital services and solutions at Turkcell, said in the company statement that they are very happy and proud of the customers’ interest in the application, especially those from foreign nations.

“We are continuing to invest in our application, BiP, which has made itself a name worldwide recently,” he said.

Noting that the local app has left behind various others while securing the top place in several international markets, Tansuğ stressed that with new features planned for the coming days, it will continue to be the most preferred mobile program both inside and outside Turkey.

BiP allows HD-quality video call services and group chats for up to 1,000 people, in addition to subscriptions to various channels. It has several features like disappearing messages, an emergency button and simultaneous translation in 106 languages.

The surge in downloads of the app has gained worldwide momentum after WhatsApp, boasting more than 2 billion users, recently introduced controversial changes to its privacy policy that allow it to share more data with parent company Facebook.

WhatsApp on Friday postponed its Feb. 8 deadline for accepting the update as users fled the service and flocked to rivals Telegram, Signal and BiP. It pushed the deadline to May 15.

GSM operators in Turkey – Turkcell, Türk Telekom and Vodafone – joined hands for BiP and have since experienced a massive global response.