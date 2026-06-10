Transferring modern Turkish technology to Syria could help the country to complete reconstruction within a relatively short period of no more than five years, the head of the Aleppo Chamber of Commerce in northern Syria, Mohammad Sheikh al-Kar, said Tuesday.

"Türkiye has achieved major progress and a significant leap in trade and industry over recent decades, making Gaziantep a key player in Türkiye's trade balance, and even regionally and globally," al-Kar told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of a summit held in the southern Gaziantep province.

He said both Syria and Türkiye enjoy a strong international reputation in industry, trade and even culture.

Al-Kar noted that Syria currently needs technology to help it recover and catch up with global industrial and commercial development, adding that such conferences "could generate major opportunities and partnerships in both sectors."

"It will be meaningful if the decisions that emerge from (the City Economies Summit) are implemented and if political leaders support traders, industrialists and businesspeople and facilitate Syrian-Turkish partnerships, whether in Syria or Türkiye," he said.

Speaking about the expected outcomes, he said: "They will help create jobs for Syrian youth, and even for Turkish youth and all our brothers. The coming days will produce many projects that will bring prosperity to both countries."

He described Türkiye as "a major force," saying it has left its mark globally over the past three decades through infrastructure projects, bridges, tunnels, construction projects and large-scale developments.

Joint projects

Al-Kar said Turkish technology could be transferred and applied in Syria within a short period, allowing major projects to be completed in less than five years.

"Syria possesses significant resources, a skilled workforce and a strategic location that makes it an ideal destination for investment in all these sectors,” he added.

"What we are doing now is the first step on a path of a thousand steps that will result in considerable prosperity, progress and development for both countries,” he said.

Al-Kar identified three factors needed to strengthen trade between Syria and Türkiye: "Boldness among businesspeople in both countries, political support from both governments, and facilitating movement through commercial border crossings for traders, industrialists and travelers in general.”

He stressed that focusing on these issues and adopting supportive decisions would serve economic and commercial activity that "will benefit both countries.”

On new joint projects, particularly in border areas, al-Kar said there are border locations in Syria expected to witness major developments, including an area adjacent to the city of Sarmada in northern Idlib province, where planned projects cover an estimated 1.1 million square meters.

In a message to the business communities of both countries, he called for "saving time and accelerating the establishment of partnerships and projects."

He stressed that Syria and Türkiye complement each other and called for sustainable economic investments through integrated partnerships.

The summit, organized by AA in cooperation with the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality on Tuesday, gathered Turkish and Syrian officials and businesspeople.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat stated that the two nations aim to reach a $5 billion annual trade volume within two years and $10 billion by the early 2030s.

Türkiye strongly supported the Syrian government to help lift embargoes imposed by the U.S. and the European Union.

Trade relations between Türkiye and Syria entered a new phase following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024.

Gaziantep exported $900 million worth of goods to Syria last year and reached $350 million in the first five months of this year.

Alongside intensive political and diplomatic contacts between the two neighboring countries, a series of meetings has been held to further develop economic relations as well.