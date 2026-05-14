Turkish telecommunications and tech giant Turkcell continues its accessibility efforts with determination through the number of inclusive projects it has launched in different fields.

Over the past year, it has reached 200,000 people with disabilities, strengthening equal opportunities in every aspect of life, from communication and education to arts and sports, through the possibilities offered by technology, the company said Thursday.

Speaking during Disability Week on May 10-16, Turkcell's chief marketing and digital services officer, Murat Akgüç, said they "believe the true power of technology lies in its ability to make life more accessible and equal."

"With our approach that 'communication is not just speaking, but building connections,' we are transforming technology into an inclusive experience for everyone."

Acting with the vision of "an accessible world for everyone," Turkcell develops solutions that support the equal, free, and independent participation of people with disabilities in social life.

Projects ranging from customer services provided in sign language to accessible content, educational investments, and sports support turn the equalizing power of technology into tangible benefits.

Building connections

Emphasizing that they are working toward building a barrier-free world through the power of technology, Akgüç said: "We believe the true power of technology lies in making life more accessible and equal for everyone."

"Through the solutions we develop with this understanding, we support easier access for people with disabilities to information, communication, and digital services. With our approach that ‘communication is not just speaking, but building connections,’ we are transforming technology into an experience accessible to all segments of society," he noted.

Customer services with sign language

Through its "Face-to-Face Customer Services," users can receive support in sign language via video calls through the Turkcell mobile app or in stores.

Offered free of charge every day of the week, the service handles an average of 3,500 video calls per month through expert teams proficient in sign language.

Inclusion through accessible content, arts

Turkcell also prioritizes accessibility in the arts.

Through the "Movies Overcoming Barriers" category on the TV platform, content is provided with audio descriptions and sign language options.

In addition, scriptwriting, post-production, cinematography, and technical training programs for visually impaired individuals have reached approximately 60,000 people to date.

Moreover, expanding accessible customer experiences through its Barrier-Free Stores across Türkiye, Turkcell offers solutions tailored to the needs of individuals with hearing, visual, and physical disabilities. Features such as charging stations for electric wheelchairs and ergonomic designs are among the applications that make the customer experience easier.

Contributing to equal opportunities in education

Developing inclusive solutions in education as well, Turkcell has established technology classrooms in 112 schools across 60 provinces under the Barrier-Free Education Program carried out in cooperation with the Education Ministry, reaching thousands of students each year.

Similarly, through Barrier-Free Life training programs, educational content in sports, arts, and personal development has been provided to 100,000 people with disabilities to date, while scholarships are granted every year to hundreds of students in cooperation with TESYEV.

Turkcell has also supported 50,000 children with autism and their families through digital content via the Autism Information Support Platform launched on the BiP platform in partnership with Tohum Autism Foundation.

Support for disability sports

In the field of sports, Turkcell continues to contribute to the national and international success of athletes with disabilities as the first sponsor of the Türkiye National Amputee Football Team and through its cooperation with the Turkish National Paralympic Committee.