The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), the leading national scientific agency, has launched new initiatives to support clean technology startups ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31), which the country will host together with Australia in Antalya in November.

COP31 will take place in the Mediterranean resort city from Nov. 9-20, bringing together governments to advance cooperation on climate action, emissions reduction, clean energy transition and climate finance.

According to information obtained and reported recently by Anadolu Agency (AA), TÜBITAK has expanded its support for clean energy, clean technologies and green transformation through a series of new funding calls and accelerator programs aimed at helping innovative startups commercialize their technologies and attract investment.

The initiatives build on support programs launched earlier this year, with the latest focusing on the second phase of the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP), implemented by TÜBITAK in cooperation with the U.N. Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and several government ministries.

The second phase aims to transform clean technology solutions into market-ready businesses through accelerator programs, technology validation and investment readiness activities.

Applications for the GCIP Türkiye Accelerator 2026 and the Inclusive Green Transition Accelerator 2026 will remain open until Aug. 3.

Startups developing solutions in energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste valorization, water efficiency, green buildings, sustainable transportation, and advanced materials and chemicals are eligible to apply.

The accelerator programs will help participants strengthen their technologies and business models, validate their products, and prepare for investment and entry into domestic and international markets.

Winning teams in each accelerator will receive cash awards from TÜBITAK, with first place earning TL 700,000 ($17,300), second place TL 500,000 and third place TL 400,000.

TÜBITAK will also provide dedicated support for female-led clean technology startups, with winners in four categories receiving TL 300,000 each, alongside investment readiness support.

Separately, TÜBITAK and UNIDO will launch the Inclusive Green Transition Accelerator 2026 to support technology-based solutions promoting an inclusive green economy.

Selected teams will attend the GCIP Türkiye 2026 National Academy in September, receiving training, mentoring and additional online support through December to help develop and commercialize their clean technology solutions.