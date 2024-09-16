Türkiye on Monday presented a new visa program aimed at simplifying work permits for foreign professionals and entrepreneurs with specialized expertise, in an effort to attract high-value tech startups.

The Türkiye TechVisa Program, developed by the Industry and Technology Ministry in cooperation with the Labor and Social Security Ministry, features granting three-year work permits to entrepreneurs and expert employees involved in high-value sectors who establish companies in Türkiye.

The program, which has been in development for two years, offers significant incentives, including exemptions from corporate tax for companies established in tech parks or incubators and income tax waivers for employees.

The program also envisages streamlining bureaucratic procedures to make Türkiye's entrepreneurial ecosystem more appealing for early-stage and scaling companies.

It aims to enable professionals and entrepreneurs "to feel at home and make long-term plans in Türkiye," Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said during the program's launch event at Istanbul Airport.

"The biggest beneficiaries of this program will undoubtedly be Turkish tech startups and our skilled workforce," Kacır said.

He described it as a comprehensive initiative designed to build a strong future for tech professionals and innovative entrepreneurs in Türkiye, highlighting the broad cooperation between national and international stakeholders to bring the program to life.

Backing entrepreneurship, innovation

Kacır underlined that the world is undergoing rapid transformation, and technological advancements have placed entrepreneurship at the heart of the new global order.

He explained that high-value, innovative tech startups are leading the way in generating economic and societal value through their potential for rapid growth and global market expansion.

"Entrepreneurship is playing a more crucial role than ever in the development journeys of nations," Kacır said, pointing out that businesses are increasingly investing in innovative ventures to gain a competitive edge.

The program will also offer six months of legal, financial and technical consultancy to entrepreneurs establishing companies in Türkiye.

The government aims to help foreign entrepreneurs navigate Türkiye's comprehensive public incentive programs and expedite their integration into the country's growing tech ecosystem, according to Kacır.

Global tech hub status

Kacır stressed that the Türkiye TechVisa Program marks a significant step in Türkiye's ambition to become a global technology center. He expressed confidence that as the ecosystem grows, more success stories will emerge from the country, leading to faster connections between startups, investors and top talent.

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan, also speaking at the event, highlighted the program's accelerated work permit procedures.

The permits are designed to meet the needs of the fast-moving sector by shortening bureaucratic processes, Işıkhan noted. He emphasized the program's role in attracting highly skilled foreign professionals and tech-driven entrepreneurs.

He also noted that while the program is projected to attract international talent, it is structured to prioritize and protect Türkiye's domestic workforce.

"We are issuing work permits for foreign workers while maintaining a strong focus on protecting local labor," Işıkhan said. "In cases where local labor supply is insufficient, we will benefit from the complementary effect of international expertise."