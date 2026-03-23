Social media has changed noticeably over the years, both users and experts argue, describing it as a place not only for connecting with others but also as "a tool" for gathering information, as well as a place of "algorithms," and "different existences and stories."

In recent months and years, there has also been greater awareness of its negative effects, and some experts and psychologists point to a need to "slow down" and set "healthy boundaries" without disconnecting from others.

Daily Sabah spoke to an expert in emerging technologies, a psychiatrist, and an active social media user to explore topics such as personal relationships with social media, regulation, the impact of AI-generated content on trust in online content, and digital fatigue.

"We can say that there has been a noticeable change in social media usage in recent years. People now use social media not only for entertainment or communication but also heavily for getting news. This has made the impact of platforms much deeper," said Gloria Shkurti Özdemir, the director of Emerging Technologies and Artificial Intelligence Research Center (ETAI) at Khazar University.

"Especially recently, awareness has increased regarding issues like distraction, addiction, or psychological effects; people are talking more about the negative aspects of social media," she added.

Indeed, awareness on a personal level, but also a broader societal and collective action, has been seen in countries around the world to address concerns often related to the overuse of social media platforms and harms it poses, particularly for younger users.

Starting with a ban in Australia, there was a flurry of proposals, mainly in Europe, to set an age limit for social media use, while also there have been separate plans on how to, for example, limit the use of mobile phones in the classrooms.

Similarly, a recently published World Happiness Report found that heavy social media usage appears to contribute to a drop in ‌well-being among young people, especially girls, in some English-speaking countries.

"We show there is now overwhelming evidence of severe and widespread direct harms (such as sextortion and cyberbullying), and compelling evidence of troubling indirect harms (such as depression and anxiety)," the report says.

However, despite the rising awareness and talks that use of social media and content sharing on it might be declining, some users still report a strong connection.

Answering the question of whether feeling more connected or more isolated compared to 10-15 years ago, a 29-year-old female user, living in Istanbul, said: "I think it all comes down to fast internet and smartphones. Even though I share much less than back then, it is true that today I feel much more connected."

'Advanced algorithms'

"Thanks to current advanced algorithms, every piece of content that appears in front of me relates to my areas of interest, which strengthens my bond with social media," the user, who declined to provide a full name, told Daily Sabah.

Still, she pointed to a feeling of "losing sense with reality" when asked about the rise of artificial intelligence-made content.

"I used to be fascinated by interesting and funny videos recorded by chance. Encountering new content such as natural events, miraculous rescues, or absurd situations in daily life excited me greatly, until I met the skills of AI."

"Of course, like everyone else, when I see these posts, I want to say, 'We’re not living in the Matrix, what is happening!' and I mark AI on content I cannot distinguish from reality. This makes me feel like we are losing our sense of reality," she noted.

Also describing the encounter with social media and the perception of how using it changed over time, she explained that early on and during high school, she enjoyed "expressing myself through various written content."

"The posts I made there made me feel as if I were standing on a podium addressing my surroundings. Later, I think I concluded that it was unnecessary," she pointed out.

"In recent years, YouTube and Instagram are the platforms where I spend the most time during the day. It is a trap where I fill my brain every day with entirely different existences, constructions, and stories."

For Özdemir, notable dimensions are also the issues of misinformation and disinformation.

'Echo chamber'

"Social media is no longer just a tool for accessing information; it is also a space where false or manipulated information spreads very quickly. Users consume and share content often without being aware of this," she wrote in a response to a query.

"One of the most significant consequences of this is the increase in societal polarization. Algorithms usually show users the views they are already interested in or agree with, so over time, people remain in an 'echo chamber' where their own opinions are repeated," she argued.

"This reduces exposure to different viewpoints and can lead to opposing opinions being perceived as more threatening or false," Özdemir further said.

On a personal level, she cited a relationship with social media as one that "has changed quite a bit over time."

"It used to be a bigger part of my life; I spent more time on it, using it almost as an extension of daily life. But now I use it much more limitedly and purposefully," she noted.

Also answering Daily Sabah's questions, a Turkish writer and a psychiatrist, Kemal Sayar, drew attention and referred to his books, in which he reads the mental struggles of modern humans through a critique of the "speed" and pleasure-focused lifestyle brought by the digital age.

Sayar, for example, argues that the human soul cannot move at the same speed as the body and suggests that the obligation imposed by social media to "be somewhere at all times" and "see everything" has eventually led to "spiritual exhaustion."

A social media user from this story also agreed to experiencing a feeling of being "digitally exhausted."

"Of course I have. While doing my daily physical tasks, I developed a strong YouTube dependency due to constantly needing sound, and when I cannot listen, during the day I feel much more energetic and alert, while at night I feel appropriately sleepy," she said.

Avoiding heavy content

Also, evaluating the question, could the social media users protect themselves from harmful or disturbing and sensitive content, such as war-related content, Özdemir said it is "partially possible," but conveying that it is "not entirely an individual matter."

"Users can filter some content and reduce their exposure, but such content usually spreads very quickly and is also highlighted by algorithms. Therefore, completely avoiding it is difficult. That is why I believe the responsibility lies not only with users but also with the platforms," she maintained.

Sayar, on the other hand, also mentions the concept of "healthy boundaries," arguing that setting boundaries without disconnecting from others is not a "digital diet" but rather a "training of attention."

He also points to issues such as loneliness and what he calls a "narcissism trap."

The prolific author argues that social media makes a person "fall in love with their own reflection," while the connections with others often can serve only as a tool to receive "likes" and "approval."

Regulation?

Moreover, on the matter of the regulation, Özdemir found their emergence as "quite natural," explaining that social media is no longer just a communication space but also "a very powerful digital environment that directly affects children's development."

"Especially the laws emerging in Australia, Europe and Türkiye seem like necessary steps, albeit somewhat overdue," she noted.

"However, there is an important balance here. It is not possible to fully protect children with restrictions alone. Because the digital world is a part of life, and children will encounter it sooner or later. Therefore, the real issue is not keeping them completely away but raising them to use it consciously and safely," she furthered.

"I particularly believe that children under the age of 15 need more protection," she said, underscoring the importance of explaining the risks of social media to this age group and teaching them how to question content.

"At the same time, platforms also need to take responsibility; that is, regulation must be applied not only to the user but also to the system itself."

Although necessary and important, she said the laws "are not sufficient on their own."

"If they progress together with education, family support, and platform responsibility, we can protect the new generation more effectively against these threats," she concluded.