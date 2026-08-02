Once a bustling transport hub, Istanbul's Atatürk Airport is set to find a new role, and it would eventually serve as what a top Turkish official called the "world's largest" tech and entrepreneurship center in the years to come.

Under the name of Terminal Istanbul, Türkiye is currently building a massive center on the grounds of the former airport, aiming to attract startups from around the world and position itself as stronger on the global tech map.

Envisioned as a new hub for the global technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem, Terminal Istanbul would bring together a broad range of stakeholders – from entrepreneurs and investors to technology companies and young talent – under one roof.

Designed as one of the world's largest technology and innovation centers, the project aims to strengthen Türkiye's capabilities in artificial intelligence, software and advanced technologies.

By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, universities and the startup ecosystem, Terminal Istanbul seeks to accelerate the development of high-value-added technologies.

The project's initial phase is expected to open this month.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said Atatürk Airport had served Türkiye for many years, but as passenger demand outgrew its capacity, Istanbul required a new airport.

He noted that the new airport offers capabilities far beyond those of the former facility and has enabled Turkish aviation to achieve remarkable growth. He referred to the new Istanbul Airport, which has often emerged among the busiest in Europe, even the busiest, less than a decade since its opening.

Kacır also said that, under the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the terminal buildings at Atatürk Airport are being transformed into a technology center that will continue to serve Türkiye and its economy.

"Under the Terminal Istanbul brand, this will become the world's largest technology entrepreneurship center. We are preparing to open the first phase, covering 5,000 square meters," the minister said.

"Once the project is completed next year, we will have created a 200,000-square-meter campus serving Türkiye's technology entrepreneurship ecosystem, as well as entrepreneurs and investors from around the world," he added.

'A truly exceptional hub'

Kacır said Terminal Istanbul will be a unique center, distinguished not only by its scale but also by its ecosystem.

"It will be the world's largest entrepreneurship center, hosting accelerator programs across various industries led by major companies and technology leaders. Partners running startup acceleration programs from the U.S., Europe, China and other parts of Asia will also work with us here, making this a truly exceptional hub."

He said the center would offer entrepreneurs a broad range of opportunities.

"We are diversifying financing mechanisms that will help startups scale more quickly. At the same time, we are building infrastructure that will enable entrepreneurs to commercialize their prototypes faster. All of this will make Terminal Istanbul a unique entrepreneurship hub," he maintained.

Moreover, Kacır emphasized that the complex will be more than just a startup center.

"It will also serve as a vibrant social destination. Some of Istanbul's best restaurants and cafes will operate here," he suggested.

He also pointed out that an AI and software school will help train young people in these fields, while a science center would provide educational opportunities for children, students and families.

He also said that the center would have a major exhibition venue capable of hosting some of the world's leading technology exhibitions.

As a result, Terminal Istanbul will become an attraction not only for Turkish citizens but also for tourists visiting Istanbul and Türkiye, according to Kacır.

The minister also informed that private aviation operations will continue at Atatürk Airport, adding that the goal is for venture capital fund managers arriving by private jet to step directly into Terminal Istanbul and meet dozens of startups operating in the sectors they are interested in investing in.

"This will be a center that brings together all stakeholders in the ecosystem, entrepreneurs, financial executives, venture capital funds, talent development organizations, accelerator program managers, corporations and public institutions," he added.

Support for entrepreneurs

Asked where Terminal Istanbul would be in five years, Kacır said: "Five years from now, Terminal Istanbul will be the world's largest entrepreneurship center, home to thousands of entrepreneurs."

He said entrepreneurs based at the center would benefit from collaboration opportunities, accelerator programs, diverse funding options and support mechanisms.

Kacır added that the government aims to increase the number of Turkish unicorns, known as Turcorns, valued at more than $1 billion.

"Türkiye currently has eight Turcorns. Through our Turcorn 100 Program, we are preparing more than 30 startups to achieve unicorn status. Terminal Istanbul will serve as a catalyst in that journey, enabling startups to scale more rapidly," he said.

He also said the center would host international invitation programs for entrepreneurs from around the world. The minister also noted that Türkiye has introduced a legal framework allowing digital company formation, making it easier for entrepreneurs to establish businesses online, with Terminal Istanbul expected to play a leading role in implementing the initiative.

Partnerships with accelerator programs

Kacır said the ministry is working with global startup accelerator programs, particularly Techstars, one of the world's largest accelerators founded in the United States, as well as investment funds in Shanghai, the Gulf region and Europe to establish Terminal Istanbul as a global entrepreneurship and investment hub.

He said these partnerships are intended to make the center a key meeting point for entrepreneurs and venture capital investors from around the world, helping transform Terminal Istanbul into a global attraction.

Call to young entrepreneurs

Furthermore, addressing young entrepreneurs, Kacır identified Türkiye as an address "where dreams can become reality and where globally successful technology startups can be founded and grow."

"I encourage our young people to pursue their dreams and never give up on entrepreneurship. This center has been built for them. Here, they will have access to opportunities beyond what they could find anywhere else in the world," he said.

Kacır also informed that the first phase of the project is scheduled to open this month, with the full campus expected to become operational next year.

"God willing, starting in August, the initial phase will begin serving entrepreneurs. Ultimately, this will be a center spanning more than 200,000 square meters, and we aim to have all of its components fully operational next year," he noted.

"More than 60 startups have already applied and secured a place in the center. That is an encouraging number for the initial phase, but in the long-term this will be a hub hosting thousands of startups."