Türkiye's popular tourist hub Antalya witnessed the highest daily influx of foreign visitors for month of July in the past five years with over 100,000 arrivals on Saturday, a top official said on Sunday.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, through a social media post, informed that 100,646 foreign visitors entered through Antalya and Gazipaşa airports on Saturday, July 12.

"This data has been recorded as the highest daily foreign visitor number for the month of July in the last five years," he said.

Ersoy, in a statement, mentioned that Antalya "has left another peak in tourism behind."

"On July 12, 2025, a total of 100,646 foreign visitors entered through our Antalya and Gazipaşa airports. This data has been recorded as the highest daily foreign visitor number for the month of July in the last five years. It also came very close to the all-time record of 102,755 set in August 2024," he further said.

"Thanks to the strong tourism infrastructure and the determined collaboration of the sector, Antalya's international appeal is growing every day," he added.

Ersoy emphasized that the efforts carried out under the vision of the "Century of Türkiye" will further advance the country's position in tourism, and he thanked everyone, especially sector stakeholders, who contributed to this success.

Meanwhile, the ministry also announced that the latest figures reflect the highest daily foreign visitor numbers for July between 2021-2025.

According to the provided data, 98,777 foreign visitors entered Türkiye through Antalya Airport, while 1,869 foreign visitors came in via Gazipaşa Airport.