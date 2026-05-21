Türkiye’s tourism sector is preparing for a busy extended holiday period during the nine-day Eid al-Adha (Qurban Bayram) break, with large numbers of domestic and foreign travelers expected to flock to popular destinations across the country.

Recent media reports suggest hotel bookings at prime locations like the Mediterranean tourist hub Antalya are at full occupancy, while representatives from the yacht sector also await a boost in activity at the start of the season.

Pleasant weather, temperatures and a government decision to extend the holiday, which Muslims celebrate next week, are adding to the momentum in the tourism sector, a key contributor to the Turkish economy.

Foreign tourist arrivals in the first three months of the year were already 2.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching 6.84 million, official data showed last month, indicating that despite regional conflict, Türkiye is still a highly favored destination.

Eid holiday boost

Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, the president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), stated that they expect around 10 million people to be traveling for tourism in Türkiye, including family and hometown visits.

"Of course, the extension of the holiday period and the early announcement of the nine-day decision were significant advantages," he told Demirören News Agency (DHA) Thursday.

"Our citizens, particularly, have had the opportunity to split their holidays into two or even three parts. With May 19 Youth and Sports Day on Tuesday, some people in our country has taken a long holiday. Therefore, once it (Eid al-Adha holiday) was announced early, reservations continued to climb," he explained.

He also noted that the holiday coincided with the German holiday Pfingsten, explaining that both Turkish citizens and Turks living in Europe would have used Eid al-Adha and the holiday period in Europe at the same time.

"This was a huge advantage for us. Currently, we are entirely focused on Eid al-Adha. But actually, discounted prices continue until May 31 for the holiday period after schools close ... Thus, the domestic market also gained an advantage," he said.

Kavaloğlu announced that close to 100% occupancy is expected in hotels due to the overlapping Eid al-Adha and Pfingsten holidays. "There will be a significant period of intensity until the first week of June," he said.

Ismail Çağlar, a manager of a five-star hotel in Kundu, said that Qurban Bayram would create significant movement in Antalya, providing a boost for the sector.

"Hotels have almost reached 100% occupancy. There is considerable activity in the domestic market," Çağlar noted.

"Currently, hotels are hosting 40-50% Turkish guests, followed by guests from Russia and the U.K. Tourism started with many question marks this year. There were uncertainties. However, Eid al-Adha, coinciding with the peak season, became a great morale booster," he added.

Yacht tourism

Yusuf Ziya Karagöz, the president of the Turkish Yacht Captains and Employees Association, struck a similar tone in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), suggesting that Eid will add to the activity at the start of the season.

"Especially after the pandemic, people realized that there is another life at sea, that they need to experience living at sea," he said, highlighting yacht tourism's appeal and potential.

Karagöz also emphasized that Türkiye has many destinations suitable for every type of vacation preference.

"The entire region from Orhaniye and Datça to Bozburun is already a recognized destination. Fethiye-Göcek-Marmaris is another option. For those seeking a bit more history and adventure, the Kaş, Kalkan area can be very interesting. Actually, every part of our country is very beautiful," he said.

He also underlined that the yacht and boat tourism sector makes a significant contribution to Türkiye's total $65 billion tourism revenue.