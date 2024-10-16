The number of people booking hot air balloon rides over Türkiye's renowned Cappadocia region, one of the prime tourist spots in the country, reached a record high of 583,063 between January and October this year.

Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site recognized for its historical significance and natural beauty, offers hot air balloon rides as one of its most sought-after tourist activities.

During 182 days of favorable weather this year, over 583,000 tourists enjoyed the balloon rides, marking a new record – an increase of 74,882 compared to 2022's total of 508,181.

In 2023, 473,396 people took balloon rides during the same nine-month period.

"In the nine months in Cappadocia, more than 580,000 domestic and international visitors participated in balloon tours," said Mehmet Dinler, head of a local balloon tour service.

"When we compare this data, we see that we've reached the highest numbers."

Tourists are photographed close to the caves in the Capadoccia region, central Türkiye, Oct. 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

"I believe we will surpass the annual target of 700,000 passengers that we’ve aimed for over the years in Cappadocia. We will set new goals and break new records."

Balloon pilot Tolga Eke added: "Balloon flights have been taking place in our region for many years, and interest continues to grow each year."

"We welcome guests from all over the world. This year, there’s been more interest compared to previous years."

"Cappadocia is the world’s hub for hot air ballooning. People know this and choose to fly in this region."