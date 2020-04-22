Hotel occupancy rates have hit rock bottom globally due to travel restrictions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tourist hotspots across Europe, especially Italy, faced a tremendous blow in March.

The biggest drops were seen in Milan with 94.5% and Rome with 90.5%. Their occupancy rates were 4% and 6.6%, respectively.

Other capitals also suffered occupancy plunges, as Athens recorded a 14% occupancy rate, Beijing 16.4%, Prague 17% and Paris 19.5%, according to figures compiled by the Hotel Association of Turkey (TÜROB).

"Occupancy rates, which range between 70% to 100% in the world's largest cities under normal conditions, hit rock bottom as expected in March this year," the association said.

In Europe, the rate fell by 61.6% to 26.3% on average year-on-year in March – the biggest drop since World War II.

The United Kingdom posted the highest occupancy rate in Europe with 36.5%, it noted.

The rate dropped 55.2% in Turkey to stand at 28.6% – at 29% both in Istanbul and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya – in March.

The highest occupancy rates on a global scale were seen in Sydney with 48.5%, Los Angeles with 42.5% and New York with 34.5% in March.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions worldwide, with Europe and the United States the worst-hit regions.

There are nearly 2.57 million cases worldwide and more than 177,600 deaths. Almost 653,000 have recovered from the virus, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.