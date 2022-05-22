Hotels are being packed as crowds flock to southern Anatolia, in a sign of relief for the region that was plagued by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. But soaring prices are clouding the rebound in the region famed for its rich history, culture and cuisine.

Accommodation facilities in Şanlıurfa and Mardin are said to be at capacity, as the influx of visitors pushed occupancy to rates that exceeded levels prior to the outbreak, according to sector players.

The situation is similar in Gaziantep, often described as “Turkey's gastronomy capital,” and Diyarbakır, where hotels are also said to be nearing a peak.

But the recovery is shadowed by room prices, which are said to have doubled and are set to keep moving northwards.

The rebound is encouraging local shopkeepers as well, as mobility is envisaged to only increase through June. Occupancy rates are expected to fall to 50%-60% in July and August due to heat waves, before bouncing back to over 80% in September and October.

Southeastern Anatolia Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (GATOD) Chairperson Mete Akcan says the region has washed away the residue of the pandemic.

“Currently, the occupancy rates of hotels in Gaziantep and Diyarbakır are in the 85%-90% band. Şanlıurfa and Mardin are 100% full. This demand will continue in June. It will slow down a little in July and August. It will bounce again in September,” Akcan said.

Stressing the demand that he says tops pre-outbreak interest, Akcan said the average occupancy rate in Gaziantep was 80% in 2019.

“Now this figure has increased by 10% to 90%. Some 85% of the tourists are locals, the rest are Europeans.”

Yet, this has also been reflected in prices, the GATOD head says.

“Prices of hotels in Gaziantep increased by 70% on a Turkish lira basis compared to 2019,” he noted, and stressed the importance of incomers for the region’s businesses.

“There is serious shopping taking place. This has also stirred up the food and beverage sector. The tradespeople are happy,” said Akcan.

Industry officials in Şanlıurfa say accommodation facilities are full until the second week of June, with room prices per night at four and five-star hotels having reached between TL 1,000 and up to TL 1,800.

Mardin Tourism and Hoteliers Association (MARTOD) head Özgür Azad Güngör says hotels have been filled up for May, in a trend that he sees continuing in June as well.

The city is home to 54 hotels with a capacity of nearly 12,000 beds.

“Our hotels are full. Our relatives and friends are calling us and asking for a place, we can’t even find a place for them,” Güngör noted.

“Even the hotels in Midyat, Nusaybin and Kızıltepe are full. Demand and rising costs have also increased prices.”