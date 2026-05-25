Türkiye is reinforcing its position as a strategic hub in global cruise tourism as passenger numbers hit record levels worldwide and demand continues to grow across the Mediterranean, according to industry data and officials.

Global cruise passenger numbers reached 37.2 million in 2025, marking an all-time high, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

The association's latest Cruise Industry Status Report projects that global cruise passengers will rise to 38.3 million in 2026 and nearly 42 million by 2029, driven by expanding fleet capacity and sustained consumer demand.

Mediterranean demand drives growth

Industry expansion is being led by strong demand in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Asia-Pacific regions, with the Mediterranean alone hosting 5.96 million passengers in 2025.

The region recorded a 3.4% annual increase, underscoring its continued importance as one of the world's leading cruise destinations.

"This confirms the strength of the market and the importance of Istanbul as a homeport for Mediterranean itineraries," said AROYA Cruises President Sture Myrmell.

Istanbul's role as homeport

Türkiye's largest city, Istanbul, is increasingly positioned as a key homeport in the Mediterranean cruise network, supported by infrastructure investments and its geographic location bridging Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Myrmell says the Mediterranean trips are important in terms of international growth, with Türkiye being a big part of this plan.

Myrmell noted what he described as a new dynamic between the Mediterranean, the Gulf, and Türkiye.

Cruise ships are seen docked at the Galataport, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (IHA Photo)

"Türkiye's success both as a destination and as a homeport market further strengthens its role in the Mediterranean," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Connectivity

He said Istanbul's connectivity with Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf region is a key advantage, especially for cruise passengers originating from Gulf markets.

"Türkiye has continued to be an attractive destination for passengers from the Gulf region for many years," he noted.

This, combined with Galataport's homeport capacity and the appeal of its waterfront area, creates a strong foundation for cruise itineraries that connect Gulf demand with the Mediterranean, he added.

He noted that AROYA Cruises will launch Istanbul-based seasonal operations on June 6, offering seven-night itineraries departing from the city. "These routes place Türkiye at the center of the journey and add value to the broader Mediterranean experience," he said.

Galataport boost

Myrmell highlighted the role of state-of-the-art Galataport, which he says significantly contributed to Istanbul's transformation from a major tourism destination into a powerful cruise homeport in the Mediterranean.

"Galataport supports the entire ecosystem by combining modern cruise infrastructure with direct access to one of Istanbul's most attractive waterfront areas," he noted.

The port combines cruise infrastructure with retail, dining and waterfront experiences.

Guests do not just transit through Istanbul but make it a direct part of the reason for choosing the itinerary, Myrmell said.

He stated that Galataport supports Türkiye's position as a key cruise destination and strengthens Istanbul's role as a hub where international cruise journeys begin and end.

Looking at the booking and occupancy rates, Myrmell said they see a positive outlook for the remainder of the season.