Langkawi island, situated off the coast of northwestern Malaysia, emerges as the jewel of Malaysian tourism, and recently earned global acclaim by being named one of the world’s best holiday islands by Conde Nast Traveler, solidifying its position among the elite destinations in the world tourism.

Following this prestigious achievement, Langkawi is taking bold steps toward becoming a global travel hub and a top agency also promoted its offering in Türkiye.

Known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and world-class amenities, Langkawi is reaching new heights through international strategic partnerships.

In collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) recently organized the Langkawi Seminar and Interagency Workshop in Istanbul. These events represent a significant step in Langkawi’s mission to reach global markets and establish strong connections with them.

LADA is the authority responsible for all management of Langkawi Island, which includes tourism players, envisioning to brand Langkawi as a world-class tourism destination.

Türkiye has become one of the key markets for the growth of Langkawi tourism, LADA said, as direct collaborations with local stakeholders in Türkiye have successfully increased interest in Langkawi, promoting this unique island as a leading travel destination.

LADA CEO Dato Haslina Abdul Hamid expressed her excitement about these initiatives, stating: “Langkawi is not just an island, it is a captivating mosaic of natural beauty, cultural heritage and world-class experiences. By introducing Langkawi’s unique charm to our strategic partners in Türkiye, we are forging meaningful connections and solidifying Langkawi’s reputation as a must-visit destination. This is a significant step in positioning Langkawi as a global travel destination.”

The first quarter of 2024 has shown promising growth with a 25% increase in tourist numbers compared to the same period in 2023, according to LADA. This growth reflects Langkawi’s increasing appeal and the effectiveness of its promotional efforts.

“LADA’s core strategies for increasing tourist arrivals in Langkawi include charter flight incentives, cruise ship initiatives and international B2B networking efforts," the LADA chief further said.

"By enhancing accessibility and maximizing visitor experiences, we are making Langkawi one of the top destinations for travelers worldwide.”

The Langkawi Seminar and Interagency Workshop took place in a hotel in Istanbul on Monday.

The workshop featured a presentation titled “Langkawi: 99 Magical Islands” by LADA’s tourism manager, Azmil Munif bin Mohd Bukhari, where participants were able to learn about Langkawi’s pristine natural beauty, award-winning hotels and diverse activities, followed by B2B networking sessions.

Langkawi’s attractions, from its UNESCO Global Geopark to its luxurious resorts are poised to captivate Turkish travelers. Through strengthened collaborations with Turkish tourism stakeholders, LADA aims to forge new partnerships and support sustainable tourism growth.