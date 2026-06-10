Recent trends and bookings indicate that the Turkish cruise market is heading into a busy summer and 2026 in general, sector representatives said, hailing Türkiye's strategic role in cruise networks and its attractive ports.

MSC Cruises Türkiye Country Manager Işın Hekimoğlu pointed out that booking trends in the Turkish cruise market indicate strong demand for the 2026 season, and with the surge in demand, they "aim to further develop our capacity and itinerary variety in the region."

Turkish cruise tourism continues to strengthen its position in the global market, driven by increasing passenger demand, expanding cruise networks and developments in port infrastructure.

At the same time, Istanbul's re-emergence as a significant embarkation port and the growing interest in Aegean ports further reinforce Türkiye's strategic role in Eastern Mediterranean cruise routes.

Industry representatives evaluate that the 2026 season will be an important period of growth and investment for both Türkiye and Istanbul, fueled by strong booking performance and increasing international demand.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Hekimoğlu stated that as MSC Cruises, they continue to increase their operations from Istanbul, Izmir and Kuşadası uninterruptedly throughout the summer and winter seasons.

She maintained that they see the 2026 season as a highly strategic and robust growth period for the Turkish cruise market, and with the rise in demand for Türkiye, they aim to further develop their capacity and itinerary diversity in the region. MSC Cruises is one of the world's largest cruise operators with a strong presence in the Mediterranean.

Tourists who arrived with the "MSC Divina" cruiser tour the historic neighborhood in Marmaris, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, June 9, 2026. (AA Photo)

Referring to ports such as Istanbul and Kuşadası, Hekimoğlu said: "These ports, which provide boarding convenience through ports located in the city center, show us that interest in cruise vacations in Türkiye is increasing more and more every year."

She also drew attention to the significant international demand for cruises departing from Türkiye, particularly from European, Middle Eastern and American markets. She noted that the goal for this season is to emphasize how cost-effective cruise travel is compared to alternative holiday options and how easily accessible it is via embarkation ports.

"Thus, we aim to further increase our growing number of Turkish guests and make our ports one of the most important centers of Eastern Mediterranean programs."

Cultural richness, geography

Hekimoğlu also pointed out that Türkiye's geographical advantage, cultural richness and strong airline connections are among the key elements supporting growth.

"Istanbul is one of the few destinations in the world that can offer history, culture, gastronomy and transportation infrastructure all together. Therefore, it is experiencing renewed high interest, especially in European and long-haul markets," she commented.

Celestyal Cruises Türkiye Director Özgü Alnıtemiz stated that Celestyal, a cruise company regularly and uninterruptedly visiting Turkish ports, continues with the same commitment in its programs this year.

Alnıtemiz noted that every year, a total of 120,000 international cruise passengers, mainly from America and Europe, visit Turkish ports with their ships.

"Kuşadası, an indispensable stop of the Aegean programs, is of great interest to our foreign guests. Our Greek Islands programs departing from Kuşadası will continue until the end of October," he mentioned.

Alnıtemiz also recalled that 2025 was a bright year where a record number of cruise ships visited the ports in the country, referring to a 15% increase over the previous year, with more than 2 million international cruise passengers coming to the ports.

'Multiplier effect'

Alnıtemiz expressed expectations that the jump in the number of cruise passengers will continue in 2026, especially with new players entering the market, increasing the number of voyages, and more large-capacity ships arriving, further increasing passenger numbers.

"Think about Galataport; it is very attractive not only with its modern structure but also with its location. Cruise passengers are immersed in history and culture in this magnificent geography. They can explore one of the most beautiful cities in the world on foot," he further remarked.

Alnıtemiz noted that a cruise ship stops at multiple ports in Türkiye in a single itinerary.

"It departs from Istanbul, calls at Izmir, Marmaris, Bodrum, and brings quality tourists from all over the world to our ports."

"Not only the passengers but also the international crew, who make up one-third of the ships, disembark and contribute (in) foreign currency. They return and tell (this) in their countries. This is the multiplier effect that cruising has on our economy," he said.

"The Turkish cruise market shines as a star in the global market, and more giant ships will continue to turn their routes to our ports," he concluded.