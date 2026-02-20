The number of foreign visitors to Türkiye increased 3.48% year-over-year in January, official data showed on Friday.

According to figures released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, 2.25 million tourists arrived last month.

Iran ranked first among source countries, accounting for 10.02% of January arrivals.

A total of 225,205 visitors traveled from Iran. Russia followed closely with 220,160 visitors.

Other countries in the top five were Bulgaria, Germany and Georgia, respectively.

Türkiye welcomed record 52.78 million foreign tourists in 2025, while total visitor numbers rose to new all-time high of 63.94 million.

Tourism revenues increased 6.8% to $65.23 billion, surpassing the government's Medium-Term Program (OVP) target of $64 billion.

For 2026, the government is targeting $68 billion in tourism revenue.

Tourism is a vital industry that Türkiye relies on to help flip its chronic current account deficit to a surplus. The sector contributes about 10% to Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) and accounts for about 5% of total employment.