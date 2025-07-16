Turkish docks welcomed some 490 cruise ships in the first six months of this year, up 18.07% on an annual basis, led by high demand for the country’s maritime tourism, according to a top official on Wednesday.

"Growing interest in our country’s cruise tourism is the number one indicator of the rising demand for our maritime tourism, thanks to Türkiye’s geographical location," said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

He also stated that the number of cruise passengers increased by 27.46% year-over-year in the first six months of the year, reaching 732,302.

In June alone, the number of cruise ships calling at Turkish ports rose 14.56% year-on-year, totaling 173, while the number of passengers arriving at those ports reached 293,766, up 20.61% on an annual basis, Uraloğlu said.

Kuşadası attracts most cruise ships

Uraloğlu said Türkiye has become a global tourism hub as more international passengers choose the country for its rich historical, cultural and natural heritage.

He said investments in cruise tourism continue, along with other investments in all modes of transportation in Türkiye.

"We expect to surpass 2 million passengers this year easily," he said.

The Port of Kuşadası in the nation’s southwest welcomed 227 cruise ships and 339,922 cruise passengers in the first six months of the year.

Ports in Istanbul – the nation’s commercial capital – followed, with 96 cruise ships and 220,720 passengers, then Bodrum in the southwest with 29 cruise ships and 31,761 passengers, Çeşme with 24 ships and 11,183 passengers and Çanakkale with 15 ships.

Other ports in total hosted 99 cruise ships and 119,743 passengers during the same period, Uraloğlu said.

He added that one cruise ship arrived at each of the ports of Fethiye, Göcek and Sinop in the first half of the year.