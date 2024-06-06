Türkiye and China have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost, develop and encourage cooperation in the field of tourism, a top official announced on Wednesday.

"We met with the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Sun Yeli, and his accompanying delegation at Akm Istanbul," Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"We signed a 'Tourism Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding' with my counterpart, whom we are very pleased to host in Türkiye, to increase, develop and encourage cooperation in the field of tourism between our countries based on equality and mutual benefit," he added.

"We wish to establish much closer relations between Türkiye and the People's Republic of China, both culturally and in the field of tourism," said Ersoy.

Türkiye, an increasingly popular tourism destination globally stands out with numerous destinations, attracting millions of tourists every year.

Hosting some 56.7 million visitors last year, combined with Turkish citizens living abroad, it broke a new record in number of arrivals.

While Istanbul and the Mediterranean city of Antalya remain highly favorable among travelers, the authorities seek to integrate all provinces nationwide in the rich tapestry of tourism and cultural offerings, introducing special organizations such as those focusing on archeology and train rides.

Tourists from China in the past predominantly visited Türkiye's Capadoccia region, located in central Nevşehir province, recognized for its hot air balloon rides and numerous caves.

The Turkish government aims to lift the total number of arrivals to 60 million this year while generating $60 billion in tourism revenues.