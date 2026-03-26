Russian tourists have collectively canceled their March and April holiday tours to Gulf countries, according to a report on Wednesday, citing the Russian Tour Operators Association (ATOR) and also suggesting that Türkiye has come to the forefront as an alternative destination.

In a written statement from the ATOR, information was shared regarding changes in Russian tourists' tour reservations following the attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said.

The statement noted that Russian tourists' interest in tour reservations in the region has rapidly declined. "Cancellations have now become widespread and are affecting not only March but also April. According to tour operators, almost all tours for this month have been canceled," the statement said.

It was also stated that following the mass cancellations for Gulf countries, operators have been offering rebooking options instead of refunds.

The statement emphasized that countries including Türkiye, Egypt and Thailand are the most important alternative destinations to the region, and noted that tour cancellations in the Gulf have negatively affected not only hotels but also airline companies.

In Russia’s tour sales, where Türkiye has traditionally held a leading position, Gulf countries have also been among the popular destinations.

Russian tourists topped the list of arrivals to Türkiye last year with some 6.9 million visitors, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry data. They were followed by Germany (6.75 million) and the United Kingdom (4.27 million).

The country welcomed a record 52.78 million foreign tourists in 2025, up 0.3% year-over-year, while total visitor numbers rose 2.7% to a new all-time high of nearly 64 million.