Türkiye aims to achieve $20 billion (TL 708.71 billion) in revenue from health tourism by 2028 as the income from the sector is projected to increase globally, according to the general manager of International Health Services (USHAŞ) on Sunday.

Behlül Ünver, general manager of International Health Services Inc. (USHAŞ), said that Türkiye aims to become "the center of healing in the world" with the efforts it will make in health tourism.

Ünver, who was in the northwestern province of Edirne to attend a meeting in the field of health tourism, recalled that USHAŞ was established in 2019 by the Health Ministry to operate in the fields of international health services and health tourism.

Explaining that they work to promote the health services offered in Türkiye in the field of international health services, support and coordinate the activities of the public and private sectors in health tourism, Ünver expressed that Türkiye is a country with high health tourism potential.

He mentioned that visionary projects for the future have been implemented, successful work has been done and that they always aim for betterment in the sector.

"We are an institution that offers high-quality, qualified health care services to the entire world and follows these services. We do not see health tourism only as medical tourism; we can also evaluate thermal tourism, tourism for the disabled, third-age tourism and healthy living practices," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Moreover, Ünver emphasized that health tourism is an important source of income and that progress in this area is important for Türkiye.

He stated that they aim to earn more income from health tourism and pointed to the revenues in recent years.

"When we look at the data from 2023, Türkiye earned $3.1 billion from health tourism, and approximately 1.65 million people came to Türkiye for health care. The 2024 figures are also in line with this. Although the last quarter data has not been released yet, according to the first nine months, we see approximately $2.15 billion in revenue and 1.15 million people coming. With the figures from the last quarter, we will reach the 2023 target," he noted.

Ünver also referred to Türkiye's "strong health care infrastructure" and evaluated the future goals.

"Today, the total revenue from health tourism worldwide is around $100 billion. By 2028, the revenue from health tourism will be $127 billion. Türkiye's target for 2028 is $20 billion," he explained.

"We want to achieve this with all our stakeholders. Our president has directed us toward making Türkiye the center of healing in the world. We are shaping Türkiye to become the world’s center of healing. Türkiye is the destination for hair transplants and we are among the top 10 countries in organ transplantation. Turkish doctors are capable of performing all aesthetic surgeries. Eye diseases and dental treatments are also in demand in Türkiye," he added.

"Our goal at USHAŞ is to bring more people as part of health tourism to our country. We are working toward this goal," he concluded.