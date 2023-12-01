The famed holiday town of Fethiye in Türkiye's southwestern Muğla province gears up to enhance its point in the global cruise tourism market with the initiation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process for its upcoming cruise port, according to a report on Friday.

With rising interest in tourist ship travel, investments to boost Türkiye's share in the global cruise tourism market have also gained momentum.

The number of cruise passengers hosted by Türkiye in the first 10 months of the year surpassed 1,393,000, showing a 51% spike compared to the same period last year, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Tourism is a critical source of income for Türkiye, which, over the years, injected vast investments to ensure its ports can host luxury mega-sized ships as it's seeking to become a premier destination for cruise enthusiasts and travelers alike.

As the Yenikapı Cruise Port progresses, poised to become Istanbul's second port after Galataport, the EIA process is underway for the Fethiye Cruise Port Project.

According to the information in the EIA application file, the port planned to be built in Fethiye's Babataşı neighborhood is set to have a usage area of ​​27,588 square meters (296,954 square feet).

The port will feature a 355-meter-long (1,164.67-foot-long), 50-meter-wide quay allowing ships to dock on both sides and a 136-meter-long and 50-meter-wide rear service area. The quay would be able to accommodate ships of 360 meters in length and 55 meters in width.

Hosting passengers equal to two-thirds of population

The cruise port planned for Fethiye, with a population of approximately 178,000, is expected to serve 120,000 passengers and 100 ships by 2030.

One of the most popular coastal resort cities in Türkiye, Fethiye is famous for its turquoise beaches, such as Ölüdeniz, and its historic ruins. It is also situated in close proximity to Dalaman Airport and is only a 2.5-hour drive from Antalya Airport.

By 2043, with an increase of 10 ships and 10,000 passengers a year, the target is to reach 250,000 passengers and 230 ships docking here.

The total cost of the project is set at TL 925.65 million (around $32 million) and the entire investment and operating costs will be covered by the investing company.