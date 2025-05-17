A new tourism campaign ‘Island Cyprus’ will help strengthen the tourism sector of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Friday.

Speaking at the Istanbul launch of the new "Island Cyprus" brand, created to promote TRNC tourism, Yılmaz said it was highly valuable and encouraging to have a master plan for tourism.

Stressing that Ankara wants TRNC to reach a much stronger position in tourism, he said: "Last year, Türkiye had a tourism income exceeding $61 billion. We hosted more than 62 million guests in our country. The TRNC Tourism Master Plan and Island Cyprus Campaign, which were introduced today, are concrete indicators of our common vision in this direction."

He highlighted the TRNC's natural beauty, rich history, cultural heritage, and cuisine, noting that the Island Cyprus campaign aims to promote these assets to a wider audience and reposition the country with its unique island identity.

He pointed out that millions in Türkiye have yet to visit the TRNC, adding that the Island Cyprus campaign will ignite interest and encourage more to explore the island's beauty.

Türkiye's support for the TRNC

He noted that Türkiye has allocated 122 million Turkish liras for tourism and culture since 2024, with total financial cooperation reaching $21 billion. He stressed Türkiye's continued support for the TRNC in various sectors, including transportation, health, education, and infrastructure, and reaffirmed commitment to both peace and prosperity through tangible projects.

Yılmaz stated that the "Century of Türkiye" would also be the "Century of the TRNC," highlighting the 2025 Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement as a foundation for enhanced cooperation and solidarity between Türkiye and the TRNC.

He also reiterated Türkiye's full support for a two-state solution, stating it as the most realistic approach for the island. He noted that past efforts at unity had failed and highlighted ongoing initiatives to make travel to the TRNC more affordable and accessible.

TRNC President Ersin Tatar, speaking at the event, highlighted tourism as key to the island's future, noting growth from five to six weekly flights in the past to 600 monthly flights now, bringing about 500,000 Turkish passengers each month. Despite isolation and restrictions, he emphasized that the tourism capacity has surpassed 35,000 with high visitor satisfaction.

Tatar also drew attention to the global exposure generated through TEKNOFEST -- Türkiye's first aerospace and technology festival.

"Thanks to TEKNOFEST, I saw that we managed to introduce the TRNC not only to Türkiye, but to the entire world," he said.

On the Cyprus issue, Tatar stressed the TRNC's commitment to a two-state policy. "Only with this policy can the Turkish Cypriots maintain their independence and freedom. Ultimately, if there is to be a solution, in order for it to be fair and sustainable, the state of the Turkish Cypriots must absolutely be part of that agreement," he said.

He said that without recognition, they risk being seen as just a community within the EU, which would undermine Türkiye's guarantor role -- something they cannot accept, as their security relies on Turkish troops and Türkiye's historical guarantor rights.

Tatar also noted that despite the TRNC's efforts toward a cooperative resolution, the Greek Cypriot side has shown little willingness to engage. He reaffirmed his government's intention to pursue their policy in close coordination with Türkiye.

Concluding with a call for unity, Tatar urged preserving solidarity to advance the new policy, strengthen the TRNC, bring prosperity to the people, and maintain close ties with their motherland.