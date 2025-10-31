Türkiye's tourism revenues climbed to an all-time high in the first nine months of 2025, according to official data on Friday that top official said indicate the year-end goals would be achieved.

Income surpassed $50 billion from January through September, a 5.7% year-over-year increase, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

“Tourism revenues for the first nine months last year were $47.3 billion. This year, we’ve reached $50 billion, a record-breaking income for Türkiye. We will meet our year-end target of $64 billion,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

In the third quarter, revenues climbed 3.9% from a year ago to $24.26 billion, the data showed. Of that amount, $24.05 billion came from foreign tourists and $211 million from Turkish citizens residing abroad.

Individual spending accounted for almost $16 billion of total income in the third quarter, while $8.1 billion came from package tours, the data showed.

Visitor arrivals in the January-September period rose 1.8% to 49.17 million, while Ersoy noted that per capita spending continues to rise steadily.

The average nightly expenditure per visitor reached $116 in the first nine months, he said, a 9% increase from a year ago.

The total number of visitors in the July-September period was 23.64 million, up 1.9% year-over-year.

Ersoy said preliminary data for October looked very positive. "Based on the provisional numbers, we can already see that October performed quite well," he noted.

For the whole of 2025, the country aims to attract 65 million visitors. Foreign arrivals jumped to 52.6 million last year, surpassing the previous record of 49.2 million in 2023.

That figure reached nearly 62.3 million when visits by Turks living abroad are included, making it the world's fourth-most visited country, according to data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Tourism is a vital industry that Türkiye relies on to help flip its chronic current account deficit to a surplus.

The sector contributes about 10% to Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) and accounts for about 5% of total employment.

The tourism income jumped 8.3% in 2024 to $61.1 billion and blew past the previous high of $54.3 billion in 2023.