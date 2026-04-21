American logistics giant FedEx is facing a legal complaint by a group in France, which is alleging "complicity in the crime of genocide" over claims the company transported parts for Israeli aircraft involved in bombing Gaza.

The French Jewish Union for Peace (UJFP) group said it had filed the complaint against FedEx's French subsidiary for "the transport and delivery of essential combat aircraft components from the United States to Israel via France."

Those parts were used "to maintain and repair F-35 combat aircraft used by the Israeli air force" over the Gaza Strip, it added in the document filed with anti-terrorism prosecutors and seen by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"We do not make any international deliveries of weapons or ammunition," FedEx told AFP.

The UJFP said they based their case on a recent report by campaign group Urgence Palestine (Palestine Emergency), which catalogued 117 cargoes that it said transited through Paris via FedEx's French subsidiary between April and October last year.

Of those, 22 went straight on to Israel, including three on FedEx planes registered in France, according to the complaint, whose authors claim that FedEx "must have known the contents."

Across the border in Belgium, federal prosecutors confirmed to AFP that they had opened a probe into one of the deliveries, which transited via Liege airport on June 20, 2025.

Israel has said it will end all weapons imports from France after diplomatic differences over Paris' September recognition of the State of Palestine.

Thomas Nayla, who coordinated the complaint against FedEx, called for a "total embargo" on the delivery of military components from the French side.

Despite a cease-fire from Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued attacks on Palestinians in Gaza following two years of its genocidal war that began in October 2023. The military campaign has killed more than 72,000 people, and wounded over 172,000, while destroying about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, according to official figures.

Rights groups and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have accused Israel of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.