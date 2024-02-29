Flights at Türkiye's second largest airport returned to normal as of Thursday midday following disruption in the morning due to the thick blanket of fog that cloaked Istanbul, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The reduced visibility due to fog caused disruptions and diversions in landing and takeoff at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, starting early in the morning, according to information from the Airport Management and Aviation Industries Inc. (HEAŞ).

Due to the fog, landing was not possible for 1 hour and 17 minutes at the airport, while departures continued with delays.

Twelve planes unable to land were redirected to Istanbul Airport, Ankara's Esenboğa, Izmir Adnan Menderes, Bursa Yenişehir and Çorlu airports.

As the effect of the fog diminished, delayed flights eventually returned to normal. Despite the fog affecting Istanbul Airport, there were no disruptions in flights.

Fog also adversely affected flight traffic at the airport the day before. Some planes unable to land were redirected to Istanbul Airport and Ankara Esenboğa Airport.

On Wednesday, the Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM) declared that flights at Sabiha Gökçen Airport would be decreased by 10% until 1 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT) on Thursday due to the prevailing weather conditions.