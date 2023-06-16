Bahrain-based Gulf Air has begun flying between Bahrain and the Turkish tourist destination of Bodrum, with flights operating twice on Thursdays and Saturdays.

A group of 39 passengers arrived at Milas-Bodrum Airport on Thursday, having departed from the capital city Manama.

Following the swift completion of necessary procedures, they proceeded to their intended destination in scenic Bodrum district on the Aegean coast.

The highly anticipated flights are scheduled to operate a total of 28 round-trip journeys until mid-September, utilizing the state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience for passengers.

The new air route aims to bolster connectivity and further promote tourism and business ties between Bahrain and Bodrum.

Located on the Aegean coast of Muğla province Bodrum known for its luxurious hotels, trendy beach clubs and magnificent marinas.