An Indian court rejected on Monday a plea by Türkiye-based Çelebi against a government order revoking the security clearance of the firm to provide aviation ground services in the South Asian nation, the company said.

The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry in May overturned the security clearance of Çelebi's unit, Çelebi Airport Services India, citing "interest of national security" amid claims of Türkiye's backing of Pakistan during its military conflict with India.

Çelebi Airport Services India, in a May 16 filing, asked the Delhi High Court to set aside that decision, arguing it would impact 3,791 jobs and investor confidence, and was issued without any warning to the company.

It had said the order failed "to disclose any specific or substantive reason except for a vague and general reference to 'national security' ... (it) provides no reasons or justification.”

The Delhi High Court rejected the company's plea on Monday to overturn the revoking of security clearance, the company said in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

More details of the court proceedings are expected to be published online.

"Following the announcement of the reasoned decision, our subsidiaries will apply to a higher court for appeal," Çelebi said.

India argued that courts have previously held that in some cases, national security concerns can outweigh the requirement of fairness.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in May that airport ground operators have detailed access to the physical infrastructure as well as passenger details, including VIP movements.

Çelebi Airport Services operated ground handling services at nine airports in India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, according to its website.

It had undergone background checks and security verifications by various national security and intelligence agencies in India before starting work, it said in May.

India launched strikes on Pakistan in early May following an April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 people were killed. New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing the armed groups it claimed were behind the attack. Pakistan denied the charge.

The four-day fighting between the nuclear-armed rivals was their worst in decades before they agreed to a cease-fire.

Türkiye had condemned the terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir and had urged the parties to seek peaceful solutions.