Istanbul Airport was recorded as the busiest airport in Europe between April 21 and 27, with an average of 1,482 flights per day.

The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) published its “European Aviation Report” for the period of April 21–27.

According to the report, Istanbul Airport topped the list of Europe’s busiest airports, followed by Amsterdam Schiphol with 1,419 daily flights, London Heathrow with 1,357, Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,344, and Frankfurt Airport with 1,314 daily flights.

On April 17, Istanbul Airport officially launched simultaneous triple independent runway operations, becoming the first airport in Europe—and only the second globally after the U.S.—to implement this advanced system. The new configuration allows three aircraft to independently take off or land at the same time, significantly enhancing operational capacity and efficiency.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu called the launch a historic milestone for both Türkiye and global aviation. The system went live at 10 a.m. local time with a synchronized takeoff of three Turkish Airlines planes from runways 34L, 35L, and 36L.

Preparations began in late 2022 and involved close collaboration with Turkish Airlines, Eurocontrol, and Turkish aviation authorities. The project included simulations, safety evaluations, controller training, and upgrades to air traffic infrastructure. Uraloğlu emphasized that the launch strengthens Istanbul Airport's role as a key global aviation hub.