The Middle Corridor is increasingly emerging as one of potentially critical links between Asia and Europe amid recent conflicts, officials have highlighted in recent weeks.

The corridor, stretching from China's far east, through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan toward Türkiye and Europe is seen as a vital artery bypassing conflict areas, including Russia and Ukraine in north and Middle East in the south.

Turkish officials such as Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz highlighted the potential of the route, and during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2026, Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev also said that it could serve as an alternative to routes affected by ongoing conflicts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Omuraliev underlined the growing importance of the corridor, noting that it had previously been viewed mainly as an alternative route, particularly before the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Middle East tensions.

He added that in the short term, the corridor is becoming more efficient, safer, shorter and cheaper.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), is a rapidly developing multimodal transport network – combining rail and maritime links – that connects China and Southeast Asia to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

Speaking about the role of the Organization of Turkic States, he underlined that the organization is not designed to resolve conflicts directly, but rather functions as a regional intergovernmental body focused on cooperation across multiple areas.

Moreover, describing the organization as unique, Omuraliev highlighted its foundation in shared history, culture, language and heritage. According to Omuraliev, the organization now operates across different areas, including foreign policy, tourism, agriculture, transport and space.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, is an intergovernmental organization comprising Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, while Hungary, Turkmenistan and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) are observers.

During a recent visit to Astana, the Turkish vice president touted cooperation and further investment potential with Kazakhstan, while also mentioning the disruptions in supply chains and describing the Middle Corridor route as "a mandatory choice."

"The Northern Corridor has become unpredictable due to geopolitical tensions. The southern route is pushing the limits of its capacity. This situation has made the Middle Corridor not an alternative but a mandatory choice, with Türkiye and Kazakhstan at the center of this route," he said.

At the same time, Ankara recently signed a large financing agreement with the World Bank worth 1.67 billion euros (about $1.97 billion) for the long-awaited railway project that will cross over the Bosporus, which is also seen as "one of the Middle Corridor's most critical bottlenecks," according to Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.

The potential of the route was also featured in the international media, with the Financial Times (FT) writing on it and Ankara's ambitions this Saturday.

The corridor could shorten the trade to 12-15 days from around 40 days that standard maritime shipping takes, a former Turkish high-level official told the newspaper.

The report also suggested that European officials "appear keen" as it cited European Union's Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos describing Türkiye as "a critical partner" and calling its proposed expansion of the Middle Corridor a "game changer."