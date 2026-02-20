Türkiye's Pegasus Airlines and Air Canada have signed an interline agreement enabling passengers traveling from North America to reach Istanbul and Izmir on a single ticket via connecting flights through Europe.

Pegasus said Friday that travelers departing from North America on Air Canada will connect to Pegasus flights through major European hubs, including Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Geneva, Munich, Vienna and Zurich.

Under the agreement, passengers will be able to fly to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport on the city's Asian side and to Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport in western Türkiye via connections in Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Baggage will be tagged through to the final destination, eliminating the need for passengers to re-check luggage during transfers.

Onur Dedeköylü, chief commercial officer of Pegasus Airlines, said in a statement that the partnership reflects the carrier's strategy to strengthen its global network and connect Türkiye with a broader international passenger base.

He added that the agreement will make Istanbul and Izmir more accessible to travelers from North America by offering a more flexible and integrated journey.

"We aim to take this cooperation even further with codesharing and a loyalty program in the future," he said.

Mary-Jane Lorette, vice president of revenue management, partnerships and international affairs at Air Canada, said the airline seeks to connect people, markets and opportunities worldwide.

She said the partnership expands Air Canada's footprint in Türkiye and provides customers with additional options to explore one of the world's most dynamic regions.