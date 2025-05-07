Sabiha Gökçen Airport, located on Istanbul's Asian side, has emerged as the fastest-growing airport in Europe in its category according to the March 2025 Air Traffic Report published by Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe).

A Tuesday statement by Airport Management and Aviation Industries Inc. (HEAŞ), the airport's operator, highlighted the new report and its air traffic report data.

"Sabiha Gökçen Airport became the European leader in the 'Major Airports' category with a passenger capacity of over 40 million, with growth of 9.6% in March," HEAŞ wrote on X.

The number of passengers jumped 9% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period the previous year, making Sabiha Gökçen the second-fastest growing airport in Europe for the quarter.

"We would like to thank all our stakeholders and passengers who contributed to this success," HEAŞ added.

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen is the second-biggest airport in both Istanbul and Türkiye after Istanbul Airport.

It opened in 2001, and it handled more than 41 million passengers last year, up 13% compared to 2023.