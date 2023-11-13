SunExpress, a joint venture between Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines and German Lufthansa, announced on Monday a firm order for 45 Boeing 737 MAX jets with options and purchase rights for an additional 45 of the same aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer Max Kownatzki, speaking at the Dubai Airshow, said the firm order was for 28 737-8 jets and 17 737-10 models.

“It’s the largest order in the history of SunExpress,” Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted Kownatzki as saying.

“Following its successful strategy in the post-pandemic period, SunExpress is preparing to accelerate its growth to meet market demand and have a broader impact internationally,” Kownatzki said.

“We (plan) to more than double our fleet in the next 10 years and reach a fleet of 150 aircraft in 2033. However, the addition of the 737-10, the newest 737 MAX aircraft with 230 seats, to our fleet will enable us to further strengthen our capacity,” he further said, according to Demirören News Agency (DHA).

“As SunExpress, we are preparing strongly for the future. While expanding our network with our fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable aircraft fleet, we will continue our contributions as Türkiye’s tourism ambassador,” he said.

Emirates airlines meanwhile announced a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes on Monday in the biggest sale so far at the Dubai Airshow. Separately, budget carrier Flydubai announced an order for 30 Boeing 787-9s.

With the latest deal, Emirates’ order book rises to 295 planes, including 205 777X aircraft. The Middle East’s biggest airline also ordered 202 GE9X engines to power its 777X fleet, AFP reported.

Demand for the industry’s biggest jets that dominate the region’s airports is humming after a prolonged cyclical downturn followed by the damaging effect of COVID-19 on long-haul travel.

Industry officials estimate airlines worldwide are negotiating behind the scenes to buy some 700-800 new jets, including 200-300 of the world’s largest, as they catch up on fleet replacement plans set aside during the pandemic.

How many of those bear fruit in time for the Nov. 13-17 show depends on the state of negotiations and jockeying for the limelight as Gulf groups face a widening circle of competition.

Turkish Airlines earlier burst onto the show’s agenda with word from the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) that it was in talks to buy up to 355 Airbus jets as the company’s officials held talks with Airbus in Istanbul on Saturday.

Industry sources said the airline could announce at least part of the deal on Monday. It is in discussions for as many as 600 planes, split between Airbus and Boeing.

One Mideast source described the prospect of a Turkish order as a “bold move” coming in the backyard of Gulf rivals.

Lower bookings

Dubai is staging the biennial aerospace pageant against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza that is pushing up demand for weapons and closing airspace, making flights longer and more expensive for some airlines.

Travel analysis firm ForwardKeys said on Friday that flight bookings had fallen around the world since Oct. 7.

Bookings to the Middle East have slumped 26%, it said.

“There’s enough statistical evidence, at least in the short term, to show that there’s been a substantial drop in ticket sales into the region,” said Daniel Silke, director of Cape Town-based Political Futures Consultancy.

Analysts have said the war in Gaza is also likely to reinforce demand for weapons on top of a surge in the past 18 months as the United States and its allies rearm Ukraine against Russia. However, few major arms deals are expected at the show.