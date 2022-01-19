National flag carrier Turkish Airlines' (THY) budget carrier AnadoluJet is set to start commercial flights between southeastern Gaziantep province and Irbil in northern Iraq on Jan. 24.

According to the statement made by the THY Press Office, reciprocal flights will be operated two days a week – on Mondays and Thursdays.

The flights are scheduled from Gaziantep Airport at 11:25 a.m. and from Irbil Airport at 1:45 p.m. local time.

Irbil, whose history dates back to 6000 B.C. with its famous castle, magnificent structures and unique architecture bearing Ottoman traces, some of which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List, welcomes many local and foreign tourists every year.

The flag carrier brand offers the opportunity to travel with prices starting from $99 (TL 1,345), a special rate for the new flights.

AnadoluJet customers will have the option to change their tickets until May 31.

In January 2020, AnadoluJet announced that it was launching new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

It said, AnadoluJet, which has served over 100 million passengers since it was established in 2008, will launch flights from Istanbul to 28 new destinations, including Irbil, across 16 countries.