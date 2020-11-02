Turkish Airlines (THY) subsidiary Turkish Cargo has been named the Best Cargo Airline – Europe at the AirCargo News Awards 2020, the carrier’s press office said in a statement Monday.

The statement said that the award ceremony was held virtually for the first time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement stated that the winners were determined following a vote by supply chain experts based on criteria including quality, innovation, efficiency, speed, reliability and vision.

THY Chairman Ilker Aycı, whose views were included in the company statement said: “Our Turkish Cargo brand, which has been awarded the best air cargo brand in Europe, continues to make our country proud by achieving sustainable success with its air cargo operations carried out all over the world.”

Despite the ongoing crisis, Aycı said, “Turkish Cargo produces more effective solutions with the new technologies and innovative approaches it uses and develops and continues its success during the challenging pandemic process.”

He stated that SmartIST is one of the most notable examples of the company's approach.

One of the largest and most modern air cargo facilities in the world, SmartIST, will be a place where technologies such as drones, robotic automation and optimization will be implemented at the country’s state-of-the-art Istanbul Airport.

“Our brand will achieve many more successes with its smart technology and digitalization works,” Aycı said, congratulating flag carrier air cargo brand employees for their contribution to the success.

Turkish Cargo, the fastest-growing air cargo brand, continued its air cargo operations during the global pandemic period. It delivered food, aid materials, medicine, masks and medical equipment worldwide, maintaining operations relentlessly in order not to disrupt the global pharmaceutical supply chain. The flag carrier subsidiary has transported one out of every 20 air cargo delivered around the world.

Having the world's largest direct cargo plane network, Turkish Cargo reaches more than 300 destinations, 95 of which are direct cargo, while continuing to provide around-the-clock service to its global network of customers.