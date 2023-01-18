The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has reactivated the state-owned Maritime Enterprises Company, which had ceased operations, to revive maritime transport with Türkiye, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı said Wednesday.

Accordingly, a Ro-Ro ship that will sail between TRNC’s Girne (Kyrenia) and Türkiye’s southern Mersin province was purchased for this purpose, he added.

Arıklı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that maritime transport and trade are important for Turkish Cyprus and that they have recently taken initiatives to revive, encourage and diversify maritime transport with Türkiye.

He said the Ro-Ro ship will be delivered to the TRNC in around two weeks.

“After the interior design is made, it will start the voyage in March,” he said, adding they also consider voyages between Girne and Mersin’s Taşucu port with sea buses envisioned for later.

Stating that the sea transportation between Turkish Cyprus and Türkiye’s southern Mersin, Antalya and Hatay provinces is important, Arıklı stated that they will increase the number of companies and sea buses operating on these lines along with the state initiatives.

He stated that lines bringing tourists to Türkiye would not be left empty.

Emphasizing that they do not want to depend only on airlines in supporting tourism and trade, Arıklı said that the sea bus services of Hatay Metropolitan Municipality between Hatay and Turkish Cyprus will start again in March.

“Besides private companies on the line between Mersin and TRNC, the ship of the state company will also be launched.”

Terming 2023 as the year of breakthroughs in TRNC's maritime transportation and trade, Arıklı added that as the ministry, they carry out intensive and determined studies in this area.