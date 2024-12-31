The fatal crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft in Muan County that killed a total of 179 people is the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil and one of nearly a dozen major accidents that occurred this year.

Here are some of the biggest aviation accidents of 2024 in order of severity.

South Korea

Jeju Air international flight 7C2216, originating from Bangkok, Thailand, and flying to Muan International Airport, crashed on Dec. 29, killing all 175 passengers and four of the six crew.

Brazil

Voepass regional flight 2283, an ATR-72 turboprop originating from Cascavel and directed to Sao Paulo, crashed in August in the town of Vinhedo, killing all 62 people on board.

In a separate accident, a small private plane, a twin-engine Piper PA-42-1000, carrying 10 people, crashed into shops in the center of the tourist city of Gramado in southern Brazil on Dec. 22, killing everyone on board and injuring 17 people on the ground.

Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan Airlines international flight J2-8243, an Embraer E190 originating from Baku, Azerbaijan, and directed to Grozny, Russia, crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Dec. 25, killing 39 people. Twenty-nine people survived.

Nepal

The CRJ-200 aircraft, a small passenger plane belonging to Nepal's Saurya Airlines, crashed and caught fire while taking off from Kathmandu to the Pokhara airport on July 24, killing 18 people on board and leaving one survivor, the captain.

Malawi

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others, including former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri, were killed on June 10 en route from Lilongwe to Mzuzu when the military plane they were traveling in crashed.

Thailand

Domestic charter flight TFT209, a Cessna Caravan C208B registered to Thai Flying Service Co. originating from Suvarnabhumi and directed to Trat, crashed 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Bangkok on Aug. 23, killing all 9 people onboard.

Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, six other passengers and the crew of a U.S.-made Bell 212 helicopter died in a crash on May 19 in mountainous terrain in the Varzeqan region, near the Azerbaijan border.

Canada

Six people were killed after a Northwestern Air plane carrying global miner Rio Tinto's workers crashed near Fort Smith in Canada's remote Northwest Territories (NWT) on Jan. 23. Four passengers and two North Western Air Lease crew members died in the crash, while one passenger survived.

Japan

A Japan Airlines (JAL) plane collided with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport on Jan. 2. All 379 people aboard the JAL plane, an Airbus A350-941 flight, escaped the burning airliner, while five of six crew on the smaller aircraft were killed.

Singapore

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and 30 were injured after a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER plane from London to Singapore hit severe turbulence on May 21, flinging passengers and crew around the cabin and forcing the plane to land in Bangkok.