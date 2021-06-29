Turkey has halted flights and all direct travel from six countries due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry announced Monday.

Flights have been suspended from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka as of July 1 and until further notice, the ministry said in a statement.

Those arriving from other destinations but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test taken within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and will be required to quarantine for 14 days, it noted.

The ministry stated that the recent escalation in COVID-19 cases in certain countries due to the new variants lead to the decision.

In accordance with the Health Ministry’s recommendations, it said Turkey has decided to close its borders to all direct entries, including through land, air, sea or railway, from these countries.

In addition, passengers arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan, or those who have been there in the last 14 days, will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon arrival.

Those coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will need to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, the ministry added.

People arriving from countries other than the aforementioned ones who can provide documentation that they received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 14 days or that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months will not be required to provide test results or quarantine.

Additionally, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result conducted within 72 hours prior to arriving in Turkey or a negative rapid antigen test conducted within a maximum of 48 hours after their arrival will suffice for those unable to provide other documentation.

All incoming passengers may be subject to a sampling-based COVID-19 test at all border gates.