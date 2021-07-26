Turkish vehicle manufacturer Karsan, which makes modern-era vehicles including electric buses, has won a tender for the production of buses for Romania’s Timisoara Municipality's public transportation network, the company said Monday.

The tender was held by the European Union member country's Regional Development and Public Management Ministry.

Karsan, in a statement to Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), said they will produce a total of 44 electric buses to be used in intercity public transportation. As part of the deal, Karsan will also supply the necessary materials for the electric buses' 6-year maintenance along with their charging stations.

The statement noted that the objection process of the other participants continues and that further developments will be shared with the public and investors.

The vehicle manufacturer most recently announced that it will export electric buses to be deployed as part of the public transportation network in Weilheim, Germany. The German tender marked an expansion of the company's activities in Europe. Karsan is already present in 30 European cities with nearly 200 electric vehicles.