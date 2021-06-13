Turkish vehicle manufacturer Karsan, which offers transportation solutions suitable for the mobility needs of the era with its products made in northwestern Turkey’s Bursa province, will send electric busses to be deployed as part of the public transportation network in Weilheim, Germany.

The company confirmed in a statement on Saturday that it had won the related tender.

Karsan, which made the most suitable bid for the tender that was held to provide the city's public transportation with more modern, more environmentally friendly and more user-friendly vehicles, signed the contract through its dealer in Germany, Quantron AG, the statement said.

The successful tender marks an expansion of the company's activities in Europe. Karsan is already present in 30 European cities with nearly 200 electric vehicles.

For electric vehicles to be used in the German city, it also met the tender standards requested for storage and charging, with a daily range requirement of at least 250 kilometers (155 miles) per bus.

Karsan will deliver five fully electric Atak Electric buses to the city in the final quarter of this year.

The tender was made within the scope of Weilheim Municipality's "2022 City Bus Concept," which aims to replace the city's diesel vehicles with environmentally friendly and electric ones.

Atak Electric, which has a dynamic design line, commands attention with its LED daytime running lights.

The electric motor operating in Atak Electric with a power of 230 kW produces 2,400 Nm of torque, providing a high-performance driving experience for its users.

With a total capacity of 220 kWh with five 44 kWh batteries developed by BMW, Atak Electric in the 8-meter (26-foot) class can be charged in five hours with alternating current charging units and in three hours with fast charging units, while staying ahead of its competitors with its 300 km range.

Moreover, thanks to the regenerative braking system that provides energy recovery, the batteries can charge themselves up to 25% during operation.

The model, which offers a passenger capacity of 52 people, has two different seat placement options, 18+4 and 21+4 folding.