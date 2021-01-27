Turkish airport operator TAV and Uzbekistan's Innovative Development Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate regarding joint investments and innovative projects, the company said Wednesday.

TAV will cooperate with the Uzbek ministry in the modernization of airports and the implementation of a joint investment project for the construction of a new airport in the capital Tashkent.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Innovative Development Minister Oybek Norinbaev and TAV Airports CEO Sani Şener in a ceremony held Tuesday in Tashkent.

Calling the deal an important step toward TAV's goal of growth in Central Asia, Şener said: "Drawing on our know-how operating 15 airports in eight countries, we'll work toward developing and modernizing airports in Uzbekistan, cooperation in the fields of adopting new technologies and advancing human resources."

TAV Airports provides integrated services in all areas of airport operations, with a global footprint in 91 airports in 26 countries.

Through its subsidiaries, TAV is active in airport service businesses, including duty-free, food and beverage, ground handling, information technology, private security and commercial area management.

In May 2020, in another move that will pave the way for businesses in Central Asia, TAV signed a share purchase agreement to buy Almaty International Airport, the main gateway into Kazakhstan.