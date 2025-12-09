Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), has boosted the number of passengers it carried both in November and the first 11 months of the year, according to the fresh data the company shared on Tuesday.

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in November surged by 14% year-over-year, the company said, announcing the traffic data for the month.

The company flew some 7.42 million people last month, 14% more compared to the same period in 2024.

The passenger load factor in November was also up 2.3 percentage points on an annual basis to 84.5%, the data shared by the company showed.

From January through November, the load factor edged up 0.9 percentage points to 83.2%.

At the same time, the company also saw a rise in the total number of passengers carried in the January-November period, which was up 8.4% yearly to 85.3 million.

This figure broke 2024's full-year count, which stood at 85.2 million passengers.

In 11 months, the company saw an increase in the number of passengers across all regions, from a modest 0.8% year-over-year rise in Central and South America to a 20.5% jump in Africa.

The company carried nearly 29.5 million passengers on domestic lines, up 4% yearly.