Türkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) continues the expansion of its network overseas with the recent announcement of its 13th U.S. getaway by launching a direct flight from Istanbul Airport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).

According to the statement made by the THY press office, the airline's first flight to Detroit was welcomed at the airport with traditional water ornaments, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.

The welcome event hosted at DTW Airport featured the presence of Turkish Airlines executives alongside local officials.

Turkish Airlines Chairperson of the Board and the Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat in his speech at the event touched upon the importance of the Detroit destination for the company.

"We are thrilled to bring Istanbul together with Detroit, offering travel, business and cultural discovery opportunities. We have brought our two great cities, Istanbul and Detroit, even closer together," he said.

"We continue to offer the highest quality service while allowing our passengers to explore the world with our unique flight network. As the national flag carrier of our beautiful country, Türkiye, we reach more countries than any other airline in the world. And by adding new destinations, such as Detroit, to our ever-expanding network, we continue to serve our primary mission, which is to unite people and cultures around the globe," he added.

Commencing Nov. 15, flights between Istanbul Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will be operational three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, utilizing the Boeing 787-9 aircraft. By Dec. 25, the frequency of these flights is set to expand, operating four days a week.

The latest expansion marks a new milestone for Turkish Airlines, bringing their total flight network to 345 destinations and elevating the number of destinations in the United States to 13.

The carrier also flies to several U.S. cities, including Atlanta, New York, Washington, D.C., Miami and Boston, among others.