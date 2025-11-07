Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) reached $6.95 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of the year, up 4.9% increase year-on-year.

Despite the uncertainties brought about by trade wars and engine problems in the sector, the company carried 27.2 million passengers, reaching the highest third-quarter passenger count in its partnership history, the air carrier announced on Friday.

The company, which has maintained uninterrupted growth over the last 18 quarters, increased its passenger capacity by 8.2% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching 43% above pre-pandemic levels.

In the July-September period, the carrier's total revenues increased by 4.9% year-on-year to approximately $7 billion, thanks to the strong contribution of passenger operations, while passenger revenues increased by 6.1% due to demand responding positively to the increase in capacity.

Despite the increase in total revenue, operating profit for the third quarter declined by 21.3% compared to the same period in 2024, falling to $1.1 billion, as a result of the decline in unit revenue and ongoing cost pressures.

The firm's net income dropped by 10.7% to $1.4 billion in the third quarter.

In the first nine months of the year, the firm's revenues totaled $17.8 billion, up 4.5% year-on-year.